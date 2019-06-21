Twin Falls Salvation Army And Subway Join For Day Of Giving

Wednesday afternoon the Twin Falls Salvation Army and Subway are joining together to give food to the homeless and low income of Twin Falls. Starting at 11:30 am at the Twin Falls Salvation Army, they'll be handing out sandwiches and providing support to those in the community in need of help. There will be 200 sub sandwiches and job resources available to those in need.

The Day of Giving has been going on for 5 years and Twin Falls Subway restaurants have served approximately 1,000 sandwiches to the homeless and needy of the area. The Twin Falls Salvation Army is on 4th Avenue N. in Twin Falls. If you can't make it to the Salvation Army on Wednesday, Subway is also giving 20 people the chance to win a $30 gift card!

If you'd like to win a free food card from Subway make sure you send us a message through our mobile app telling us you want a Subway gift card.