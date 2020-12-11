Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Friday evening, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a brief statement which amounted to a rejection of the lawsuit filed by the State of Texas against four fellow states (Georgia, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan) over their handing of the 2020 general election.

The Supreme Court said the lawsuit from Texas was denied for lack of standing.

155, ORIG. TEXAS V. PENNSYLVANIA, ET AL.

The State of Texas’s motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution. Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot. Statement of Justice Alito, with whom Justice Thomas joins: In my view, we do not have discretion to deny the filing of a bill of complaint in a case that falls within our original jurisdiction. See Arizona v. California, 589 U. S. ___ (Feb. 24, 2020) (Thomas, J., dissenting). I would therefore grant the motion to file the bill of complaint but would not grant other relief, and I express no view on any other issue.

In the aftermath of having the lawsuit rejected, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said, “It is unfortunate that the Supreme Court decided not to take this case and determine the constitutionality of these four states’ failure to follow federal and state election law. I will continue to tirelessly defend the integrity and security of our elections and hold accountable those who shirk established election law for their own convenience.”

A.G. Paxton filed the lawsuit in the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, December 7, arguing that the Supreme Court must, "require the four defendant-states to conduct their elections in a manner that complies with the Constitution and all federal and state laws". A number of states voiced measures of support for Texas' lawsuit.

With the lawsuit from Texas being dismissed, the members of the Electoral College will meet Monday at the state capitols of all 50 states, plus Washington, D.C., to official cast their votes for the 2020 presidential election.