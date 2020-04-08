Bernie Sanders Ends Run for White House
According to Fox News, Democratic Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has suspended his campaign for the White House.
Bernie reportedly made the announcement during an all-staff call today. It's being reported that he will have a live address to supporters shortly before noontime today (4-8-20)
This was Sanders' second consecutive run for President and though he had lost a majority of the delegates to Joe Biden, he had still stayed in the race- until today.
Because of this, unless something unforeseeable happens, Joe Biden will win the democratic nomination.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app