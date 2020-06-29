SUSAN G. KOMEN IDAHO MONTANA ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO 2020 BOISE RACE FOR THE CURE

Susan G. Komen Idaho Montana today announced changes to the 2020 Boise Race for the Cure scheduled for August 29. The Boise Race for the Cure 5k and 1-mile Races will be hosted on a virtual platform, allowing participants to Race where they are. All registered participants will be invited to a drive-thru Race Expo Parade on August 29th at Albertsons Corporate Office, 250 E Parkcenter Blvd, 9am-1pm. During the Race Expo Parade, participants will receive their Race t-shirts, awards, and items from participating sponsors and vendors. The Race Expo Parade will be a lively event that honors social distancing and safety precautions.

“As an organization dedicated to saving lives, it is so important to protect the health of our participants, many of whom are breast cancer survivors or are currently in treatment for the disease. Therefore, we will be leveraging technology this year to ensure we can race together because breast cancer is not cancelled.” says Jodi Weak, Executive Director for Susan G Komen Idaho Montana.

Weak noted that the Boise Race for the Cure serves two important purposes – it is an important fundraiser that fuels Komen’s breast cancer research and patient support efforts, and it provides all those touched by breast cancer a sense of being a part of a large compassionate community committed to making a difference in the fight against breast cancer. Komen needs your support now more than ever.

“We believe we can preserve the sense of community through this new virtual fundraising race and Race Expo Parade,” added Weak. “The added benefit of this new virtual experience is that people who previously couldn’t attend in-person due to their health, will now be able to participate and be part of the community of hope.”

Komen Idaho Montana also reminds women there is no reason to further delay getting routine mammograms. “As the state has begun re-opening we urge everyone to take care of their health by scheduling routine screenings and preventive care and getting any worrisome symptoms checked out. For women who feel well and are due for a screening mammogram, we recommend you contact your health care provider and schedule your visit.” If you need assistance in paying for your screening mammogram contact Komen Idaho Montana at 208-384-0013, we can help!

To register for the Boise Race for the Cure or for more information, visit www.komenidahomontana.org