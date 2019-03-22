The Best Twin Falls Tweets This Week

Twin Falls is a place that changes dramatically from winter to spring. Both seasons are beautiful but what people are doing to entertain themselves turns polar opposite. We had some good sunshine early this week and people were taking full advantage of the warmth and heading outside and chronicling their adventures on social media.

Of course it wouldn't be Twin Falls if people weren't heading to the Perrine Bridge:

There is never a bad time to post a picture of the Shoshone Falls:

Spring Break doesn't stop us from talking about school:

The spring equinox full moon made an appearance over the Perrine Bridge:

Twin Falls Police learned some new moves to fight the baddies:

I'm not sure if this is a dig at Twin Falls or not but living here really does give you a new outlook on life: