Since Christmas is just a few days away, your house is probably like most other houses: getting filled with Christmas decorations and presents. There are probably areas of your house where any other time of year you would be able to walk around freely, but now you have to maneuver around the Christmas joy because you've decked the halls too much.

Largest House For Sale In Twin Falls Has Plenty Of Room For Christmas Decorations

As I look at my house with a living room holding our tree and presents and wall and ceiling decorations, I can't help but imagine what it would be like to have more room. What if I could decorate for Christmas and still have room to live? The largest house for sale in Twin Falls right now looks like it could offer that type of luxury. The house is more than 5,200 square feet and has lots of open space.

Twin Falls' Largest House For Sale Looks Like A Cabin

attachment-House Exterior loading...

This cabin mansion in Twin Falls has enough room to store your Christmas decorations, presents, and Santa's reindeer. Plus you'll still have space to hold holiday parties.

attachment-House Living Room loading...

The main living room is wide open as you walk into the house, so you could use some of that space for the Christmas tree. But there are many better options in this Christmas-friendly house.

attachment-House Second Dining Room loading...

The house has two dining table areas, so you could easily remove this table and use the whole room and fill it with Christmas trees and presents.

attachment-House Loft loading...

Upstairs is also a perfect location for Christmas decorations. You could do a Christmas tree on each floor and still have room to move about the house.

attachment-House Closet loading...

A place to hide the Christmas presents from kids is essential, and with a walk-in closet this big you'll have no trouble storing the gifts.

attachment-House Game Room loading...

This large game room looks empty right now, but you could easily add in a Christmas tree and other decorations to liven up the space.

attachment-House Pantry loading...

I would love a pantry this size in my house. It is perfect for holding all the ingredients to make Christmas cookies and other treats.

attachment-House Kitchen loading...

There's also plenty of space to move around the kitchen with multiple people cooking up holiday meals and treats.

attachment-House Dining Room loading...

I love that there is so much natural light...but this room could also use some colorful Christmas bulbs.

attachment-House Shed loading...

There's even room for Santa's reindeer if they need to take a break and shelter from the cold.

Large House For Sale at 2501 Twin View Lane, Twin Falls

The house was listed on Zillow for $949,900 but the price has been updated and lowered to $725,000. The home sits on a 2.5-acre lot and has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and 5,221 square feet of living space. Mandi Riddle and Tawni Wooten of Berkshire Hathaway are the listing agents.

