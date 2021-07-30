Not all Idaho history is stories of heroes and innovation. Some stories are more taboo or questionable in content. But they are still part of our history, and sometimes those racy stories and locations can become something more generally accepted over time. That's where these old Idaho brothels in Wallace shine.

The buildings have a very racy history dating back more than a century to when Wallace was a busy mining town. Two of the brothels, The Lux and The Luxette, are currently still open for business. Though I assume that business now is more on the legal side than before as one is listed for sale as a home or rental opportunity and the other is a fresh looking Air BnB rental property.

Lux Rooms Brothel Air BnB in Wallace, ID

The Luxette Brothel in Wallace, ID

Get our free mobile app

The Luxette is in need of repairs, updating, and some TLC, and is listed on Zillow for $299,000. That's not a bad price for a 6,200 square foot place with 13 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The Lux is renovated and listed on Air BnB. Each room pays homage to the working ladies who graced the rooms in decades past.