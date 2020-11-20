‘The Last Of Us’ Will Become an HBO Series

Word first broke that HBO was developing a The Last Of Us TV series, based on the popular PlayStation game series from Naughty Dog, back in March. Clearly, development since then has gone well, as HBO today announced they were officially ordering the Last of Us series, which will be written by Craig Mazin, who recently wrote and produced HBO’s Chernobyl, and Neil Druckmann, of the original Last of Us game series.

The series is a unique co-production between Sony Television, PlayStation, Naughty Dog, and HBO. Here’s the plot synopsis for the show, which should sound familiar to fans of the two games:

Based on the critically acclaimed video game “The Last of Us,” developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for the PlayStation® platforms, the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

The first Last of Us was released back in 2013 and became one of the PlayStation 3’s most critically acclaimed and top-selling games. The sequel finally arrived on PlayStation 4 last June. It received more strong reviews, and sold more than four million copies in its first week of release. Its tale of a ruined world plagued by what are essential zombies is certainly not new to television, but if the show captures the flavor of the game, it could be a new marquee series for HBO, which could use one after the end of Game of Thrones.

The Last of Us series will be available on both HBO and HBO Max.