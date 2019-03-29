The Most Underrated Disney Movies of All Time

Over more than 80 years, the Walt Disney Company has been responsible for some of the biggest, most beloved films of all time. This studio has had a foothold on the collective childhood of the Western world for generations, inspiring countless children with stories of princesses who find true love, heroes who can fly, and more. But like any movie studio, Disney’s made some films that have slipped beneath the metaphorical cracks, and unfairly so. Yes, even a behemoth like Disney can make underrated films, and we’re listing 20 of them here in chronological order. (Note: the films on the list are only those released by Walt Disney Pictures proper, which does include Pixar. But no Marvel or Lucasfilm entries.) Let’s dive in.

