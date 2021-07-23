Twin Falls Featured In Disney+ Documentary About Stuntman Eddie Braun

Twin Falls is known for lots of things, one of them being the place that Evel Knievel failed to jump the Snake River Canyon in his rocket. Eddie Braun, another stunt man, decided to try the jump again decades later. Disney+ has created a documentary about the event featuring, of course, Twin Falls as well.

The documentary is officially out and you can watch it today. Eddie Braun came to Twin Falls to recreate the jump that Evel Knievel could not accomplish. Eddie Braun says that he has been a huge fan of Evel Knievel since he was a kid and being able to end his career doing that jump was the best thing he said he could do.

It looks like an incredibly interesting documentary and looking at the trailer, it has some gorgeous shots of the Snake River Canyon and the jump site. I am not sure if it is bad of me or not to be excited about seeing Twin Falls in the documentary more than actually watching Eddie Braun launch over the canyon.

Apparently Eddie Braun has been in lots of movies as a stuntman and has recreated several of Evel Knievel's stunts. He states over and over again how he was a huge fan growing up. I guess I know what I am going to be watching tonight when I get home.

