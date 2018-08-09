Thief Targets Car Parked Outside Twin Falls Sporting Goods Store

Last winter my family experienced our first instance of property theft since moving to Twin Falls in October of 2016. My dad's jeep was broken into in a neighborhood near Fred Myer while visiting from out of state.

Any police officer will tell you not to leave anything valuable in plain view when parking your automobile, especially if it's overnight. This includes change, sunglasses, credit cards, electronics and most importantly, wallets or purses.

A Twin Falls woman had her purse stolen from her vehicle earlier this week while parked in a shopping center, in the 1000 block of Blue Lakes Boulevard, North . Unfortunately, the bandit made off with her leather purse, according to her Craigslist post .

If you have any knowledge of this crime, do the right thing, and take the steps toward having this woman's property returned to her. No one likes a thief.