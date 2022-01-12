Are you planning on buying a home in 2024, or know someone that is? There are a few things that you may want to look out for before deciding which home to invest your hard earned money in. Twin Falls, has a lot of older homes, and with it can come some problems that you may not be aware of or think to look at. The price and size of a home can sometimes take over our judgement and awareness, that we miss things we should have looked at before making that big decision. Here are some things you should look for before purchasing a new home this year.

Check How The House Is Heated And Cooled

With older homes comes different ways to heat a home. Some of the older homes in Twin do not have central heating and depending on what type of heating service you have can depend on how much it will cost you to heat your home. It also is good to have a plan in mind and be prepared for things that could happen.

Credit: Achudh Krishna on Unsplash Credit: Achudh Krishna on Unsplash loading...

If you have floor board heaters, they can be expensive and you should decide if you will want them removed or not. Wood burning stoves and fire places may also be an option, and you will need to account for buying wood. Make sure you know how to stay warm and prepare for the costs in the Idaho winters.

Check That Windows Latch

Credit: Hannah Tims on Unsplash Credit: Hannah Tims on Unsplash loading...

It may seem like a small thing and something not worth checking, but older homes may not have windows that fully latch and enclose. They will slide shut, but without that latch they will not insolate the room and will continue to be warmer and hotter depending on the season. Make sure to check what type of windows the house has, and be prepared to change them out if they do not latch. It will help make things more barrable during cold winter and warm summers.

Flush Toilets and Try Out The Showers, Before Buying

Credit: Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash Credit: Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash loading...

This may seem and sound silly when walking through a house that isn't yours yet, but make sure to flush all the toilets, run the shower and check the pipes to see if there is water coming from anywhere. The inspector should check this, but it is always good to check yourself as well. You don't want to buy a home and find out later you have plumbing issues.

Check Where The Snow And Rain Will Run Off Your Roof

Credit: Adrien Olichon on Unsplash Credit: Adrien Olichon on Unsplash loading...

Checking the roof of a house is very important, but a slight detail that many may not think about is when it snows and rains, where will it run off. Noticeably gutters are missing from older homes in the area, and depending on which way your roof slants, if it does at all, will determine where all that water and snow will go. If it is right in front of your front door or effects getting to your car or mail box, you may want to think about gutters or some kind of drainage system.

Check The Fencing Around The Yard

Credit: Nazrin Babashova on Unsplash Credit: Nazrin Babashova on Unsplash loading...

If you have pets, kids, or plan to, then checking the fencing around the yard is very important. Make sure to walk around multiple times and push on the fence as well as check every little area for potential holes where your child could get out or your pet if you are not looking. You do not want your dog to get out or for your kid to help your dog get out, so make sure to check for sturdy fencing, as well as it will add up if the fence needs repaired.

These are just a few things to make sure to check when buying a home this year, as well as there are a plethora of other things. Make sure to dissect every inch of a house if you must before committing all that money into your new home. You can never be thorough enough. You owe it to yourself, to inspect it to the best of your ability. Happy house hunting.

