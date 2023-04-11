$9.5 Million Idaho Log Cabin Looks Like Something Out Of A Movie

When you think of a log cabin, you think of a structure that is cozy, warm, and sturdy. There is something about log cabins that just seem to pair perfectly with the landscape of Idaho. There is nothing like the beauty of a log cabin in Idaho and one in particular looks like something out of a movie.

It's located in Island Park, Idaho

According to WorldPopulationReview.com, the city of Island Park, Idaho has a population of just 193. That makes this property perfect for anyone who is looking to isolate from the growing areas of Idaho... if you have the cash.

The property is listed with a price tag of $9.5 million and sits on 265.99 acres according to Zillow. While the price has skyrocketed from its $1.2 million price tag in 2016, as you'll see from the design and the land surrounding it, the $9.5 million price is certainly worth it.

Let's take a look...

