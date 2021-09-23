Sometimes I look at my house and blame the state it is in on how old it is. Then I see pictures of really old houses that look amazing and I have to admit that I just don't have the home decorating (and cleaning) skill. There's a super cute old church in Boise that recently sold and it proves that you can make big changes with just a coat of paint. There are other modifications and improvements to this building, built in 1911, besides the paint job. You can see a before and after in the gallery below:

According to the listing on Realtor , the house won the 2021 Building Excellence Award in Design and Renovation.

The adorable house is part of the Harrison Boulevard Historic District, nominated for the National Register of Historic Places in 1979. You can find the church on page 60 of the inventory with the following description:

1723 Eastman is the former United Presbyterian Church, built in 1911. The large frame structure has a main gabled sanctuary joined by a steeply gabled side entry. Handsome arched stainedglass windows are seen on three sides. Wide bracketed eaves are also a feature.

The property has changed quite a bit since then. After being remodeled, the church-turned-house was listed for for sale with a massive price tag of $2.9 million. The price was lowered to $2.25 million in June of this year and then sold for an undisclosed price in July.

The house is 4,869 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. According to the listing on Realtor, the house won the 2021 Building Excellence Award in Design and Renovation. A well deserved award for this completely changed relic in Boise.

