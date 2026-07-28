The Skeleton Crew Hits the Road in Twin Falls

The Skeleton Crew Hits the Road in Twin Falls

Bill Colley

I saw the skeleton riding shotgun in an SUV.  It ended a bizarre sequence of events.  I left work on Monday and dropped into a laundromat.  I always find the collection of people you meet there to be eclectic.  There was a big fellow with a foreign accent doing his clothes.  He was very outgoing and chatty with other customers.  I had a couple of minutes left on my drying cycle when he came over and rolled my cage away for his own clothes.  He walked past several other empty and unused cages.  I wouldn’t say his social IQ is very high.  I didn’t say anything because I’m an old man, and it’s something you forget five minutes later.

The People You Meet on a Monday Afternoon

Then a guy came in, and we talked about tax boondoggles as I folded clothes.  He looked a lot like a childhood friend of mine who died last fall.  This is the second time in a little more than a week I’ve seen someone who doubled for a dead friend.  The man told me he designed comics.  He fetched a few from his truck.  His work is very good, and peppered with witty references about literature and science.  I’m saying you don’t meet people every day at a laundromat with that talent on their resume.

If It Isn't Weird Enough, Yet

Driving home, I thought I would stop and get some pictures of the smoke over the canyon.  At Federation Point, a man was perched on the ledge and taking in the view.  He had on glasses that looked like the 3-D glasses people wore in movie theaters in the 1950s.  We didn’t speak.

Quite a list of experiences after a routine day at the office.  When I got home, I did a double take, as it looked like there was a skull in a neighbor’s car.  It turned out it was more than a skull!  A question for you.  Have you ever had two hours of your day like my Monday?

Ghosts are showing up on Cell Phones

If you see a ghost flying across the phone on your screen, I know, you may be wondering if you actually saw what just showed up and then disappeared. I am hear to let you know that you weren't dreaming it. The ghost is real on Google phones and I actually caught it!

Gallery Credit: Jessica On The Radio

Categories: General, Idaho News, Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, News, Twin Falls News

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