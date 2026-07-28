I saw the skeleton riding shotgun in an SUV. It ended a bizarre sequence of events. I left work on Monday and dropped into a laundromat. I always find the collection of people you meet there to be eclectic. There was a big fellow with a foreign accent doing his clothes. He was very outgoing and chatty with other customers. I had a couple of minutes left on my drying cycle when he came over and rolled my cage away for his own clothes. He walked past several other empty and unused cages. I wouldn’t say his social IQ is very high. I didn’t say anything because I’m an old man, and it’s something you forget five minutes later.

The People You Meet on a Monday Afternoon

Then a guy came in, and we talked about tax boondoggles as I folded clothes. He looked a lot like a childhood friend of mine who died last fall. This is the second time in a little more than a week I’ve seen someone who doubled for a dead friend. The man told me he designed comics. He fetched a few from his truck. His work is very good, and peppered with witty references about literature and science. I’m saying you don’t meet people every day at a laundromat with that talent on their resume.

If It Isn't Weird Enough, Yet

Driving home, I thought I would stop and get some pictures of the smoke over the canyon. At Federation Point, a man was perched on the ledge and taking in the view. He had on glasses that looked like the 3-D glasses people wore in movie theaters in the 1950s. We didn’t speak.

Quite a list of experiences after a routine day at the office. When I got home, I did a double take, as it looked like there was a skull in a neighbor’s car. It turned out it was more than a skull! A question for you. Have you ever had two hours of your day like my Monday?