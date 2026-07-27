There are several intersections in Twin Falls designed to increase body shop business. One of my least favorites is at Falls Avenue East and Sunrise Boulevard North. Here’s how it works. If you’re driving north on Sunrise and plan to turn left on Falls to drive west, pack your lunch. Once the eastbound traffic from Madrona clears, the westbound traffic from Eastland will appear. Waiting to turn is an all-day job. Because the pattern could be described as rinse and repeat.

No Good Choice Going Home

I make this drive on days I’ve been shopping at Smith’s. Leaving the grocery store parking lot is nearly as much fun. If you’re turning left on Sunrise, your view is obscured by a fence. You have an option of leaving the parking lot and turning right on Addison Avenue, where shrubbery obscures your view. Pick your poison! When I’ve mentioned these concerns to city council members in the past, they tell me to call someone else. Yes, that’s why we elected them to represent us, so they could pass the buck and add another layer of bureaucracy. You can’t tell me city workers don’t have the same experiences.

Are We Hoping for More Crashes?

Is there a number we have to reach when it comes to crashes before someone gets serious? One day a few weeks ago, I came up to Falls from Sunrise and cars were parked on both sides of Falls Avenue, which meant I had to inch out to see traffic. I said a prayer between the curse words. I guess it’s considered funny until someone gets hurt. The thing is, there are dozens more intersections where this happens to other people every day. Call it driving roulette.

By the way, I timed the picture. It was a slow time for traffic on Saturday morning, and I stopped on an empty street and took the shot. I wouldn’t chance it otherwise.