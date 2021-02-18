Throwback Thursday Tonight, Feb 18th, At Twin Falls Skateland

Throwback Thursday at Twin Falls Skateland is an adult only night complete with cocktails, throwback music and of course, skating. If you want to hang out with some adults, have a good time and a blast from the past, this is the event.

It is kind of nice to have an adult only night at a place that is typically for children. You can let loose a little bit and feel the nostalgia from your own childhood. Now, I am not sure how cocktails and skating work well together, maybe because I am just awful at skating sober it sounds like a bad idea for me, but a lot of fun none the less.

The event is 21 and over only, you do have to bring your ID and the cost is $10 per person. That does include your skate rentals. Just make sure you bring some money for food and drinks if you plan on hanging out for a while. It is probably a great way to meet some friends and build relationships as well.

And yes, there is still COVID so the skating rink will be sanitizing everything multiple times, especially those areas that have high tough traffic.

In the past there have been themes to the night but this one is not specific. I don't know if it will be 70s, 80s 90s or all of the above. No matter what I think it is going to be a good time for some adults to get out and have some childlike fun. It makes me wish I knew how to skate better.