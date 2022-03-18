Spring break begins this weekend, and many parents will be looking for ways to keep their children active, entertained, and out of the house. While many kids will want to stay inside and play video games, sleep, or binge-watch something on Netflix, there are many options to keep them busy during the break. Here are some ideas and deals to help entertain them day-to-day.

Idaho Battlefields Event in Twin Falls

Idaho Battlefields Idaho Battlefields loading...

Idaho Battlefields will be hosting a spring break event on Wednesday, March 23, and Thursday, March 24 at the Sunway Soccer Complex from 11 AM until 4 PM each day. This is a fantastic way to get the kids out, use some energy, as well as you can play along as well. Have fun playing laser tag as a family.

Jump Time is Fun for All Ages

Credit: Jeff Credit: Jeff loading...

For those wanting to be indoors, but also use energy, make sure to check out Jump Time. They always have great deals and it is fun for all ages. Your children will be sad when the time is up, while you will most likely be relieved to have survived the time limit. Make sure to check for the best time and day to go, and have fun jumping your hearts out.

Multiple Disc Golf Courses in the Area

Credit: Jeff Credit: Jeff loading...

With the weather expected to be in the 60s and potentially close to the 70s, it is perfect for everyone to get outside after a long cold winter. One of the many outdoor activities to do in the area is to play disc golf. There are multiple courses in the area to choose from, and it is great exercise, fun, and will get you outside for a while.

Laser Tag and Mini Golf in One Location

Mini Golf Christa Brunt loading...

For those that prefer to stay indoors or want multiple options in one location, then make sure to check out Laser Mania. There you can play laser tag or mini-golf and have fun with your kids. Even though you may be an adult, it doesn't mean you shouldn't have fun either.

Hiking Near Twin Falls

Credit: Holly Mandarich on Unsplash Credit: Holly Mandarich on Unsplash loading...

Living in Idaho, there are multiple places to go hiking. It is always a tough decision on deciding where to go. With a whole week to kill, maybe take some time off work and do a different hike every day. It'll be great fun, great exercise, and you will get to see a lot of different areas. If you need help deciding on which trails to go on, make sure to check out some of these.

Bowling is Affordable and Fun

Credit: Michelle McEwen on Unsplash Credit: Michelle McEwen on Unsplash loading...

It may seem obvious, but people forget about bowling and how fun it can be at times. It is usually affordable and is something most enjoy doing. Make some fun bets, have fun using crazy names, and make the game a little more enticing than it already is. Bragging rights in the family is a very serious game.

Skateland is Always a Good Time

Credit: Lukas Schroeder on Unsplash Credit: Lukas Schroeder on Unsplash loading...

Just like bowling, skating seems obvious but is often forgotten. Skateland is affordable and can be a fun way to get the kids out of the house for a few hours. You can stay with them if they are younger, or drop them off and enjoy some peace for a little bit if they are older.

Beautiful Weather Means Kayaking and Fishing

Credit: Benjamin Davies on Unsplash Credit: Benjamin Davies on Unsplash loading...

With Mother Nature being nice and warming up this coming week, it means it is a good time to pull out the kayaks. Grab your poles, your paddles, and choose a river or lake to go kayak and fish. It won't be extremely warm, so make sure to not fall into the water, or it might be a tad chilly.

Hopefully, you can keep the kids busy and getaway, but for those that are stuck in town, make sure to check these places out to entertain your kids, and maybe yourself as well. These are just some base ideas, but there are always unknown deals out there and other places to go and things to do. Enjoy spring break and be safe.

