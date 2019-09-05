Thundering Herd of Marshall Arrives

Marshall Equipment Truck Arrives at Boise State

The equipment truck for the Marshall football team arrived this morning at Boise State. The Thundering Herd back in Boise for the first and only time since 1994.

That years Boise State and Marshall collided in the semi finals of the 1-AA Playoffs a game the Broncos rallied to win 28-24.

It was a wild game in which Boise State fell behind 21-7 but came out looking like a different team in the second half, sound familiar?

That was 25 years ago with Pokey Allen the head coach and a senior quarterback in Tony Hilde. 20,000 Bronco fans were on hand on a sunny but cold Saturday and the stadium was full because in 1994, 20,000 was pretty much capacity.

Friday night it'll be Bryan Harsin head coach and true freshman Hank Bachmeier at quarterback for Boise State and the capacity of the stadium is nearly doubled!

One thing that hasn't changed in 25 years is the fact it's a football game between two Universities with winning traditions, and just like 1994 when BSU won by four points, Fridays game could be just as close.

Marshall opened the season with a 56-7 win over VMI, exploding on offense with 29 plays of ten yards or better, tops in the nation.

Today Bronco head coach Bryan Harsin talked briefly with the media before practice and said his concerns are: starting fast, protecting the football and focus. Harsin says he won't know until Friday night if his players really flipped the switch from Florida State or Marshall or if they spent the short week of preparation more on social media than on the Marshall game plan.

Boise State is favored by 12 points, kickoff Friday is 7 p.m.