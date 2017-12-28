Top New Year’s Resolutions: What Are Yours?

As 2017 comes to a close, we all have the opportunity to reflect on the past 12 months to see what we’ve done right, where we’ve fallen short, and what we can do to better ourselves in the new year.

With the approach of each new year, for many of us, that means goal-setting time. In other words, making resolutions.

One goal that seems to top the list for 2018 is becoming a better person, according to a report by USA Today . Of course, becoming a better person means different things to different people. If you’ve made a habit of lying, for instance, becoming an honest person is becoming a better person; if you’re battling an addiction, seeking help and overcoming that weakness would make you a better person. And the list goes on and on, individualized for each of us.

And what happens come December, like now, if we haven’t achieved all our great ambitions? The simple answer is to try again. There’s always next year. But for us now, “next year” is just around the corner.

What are your goals for 2018?

A few years back, Nielsen conducted a survey that listed the top 10 resolutions. Some of them seem to be carryovers each and every year and include:

Stay fit and healthy

Lose weight

Enjoy life to the fullest

Spend less, save more

Spend more time with family and friends

Get organized

Will not make any resolutions

Learn something new, develop a new hobby

Travel more

Read more

Are any of the items above listed among your goals for 2018? I know some people who may like No. 7 – “Will not make any resolutions.” Good for them, they’ve already achieved their ambition.

But for the rest of us? Don’t beat yourself up if you didn’t meet all of your resolutions this past year. Try again and good luck!