Twin babies with different birthdays is not something that you hear of often. And twin babies that are born in different years is even more rare. One thing is for sure the twin babies born in San Diego will be confused about their birthdays for a while.

One baby was born at 11:59 P.M. on New Year's Eve in San Diego, California. The other baby was born 2 minutes later...January 1st 2016. Different days, different years! Crazy!