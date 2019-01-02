Let Us Introduce You To Twin Falls First Baby Of 2019

The start to 2019 has been a bit unusual for the neonatal staff at St. Luke's hospitals in the Magic Valley. There was not a single January 1st baby born at either Magic Valley or Jerome St. Luke's hospitals.

Andrey J. Miranda was born at St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital today (January 2) at 6:41 AM. The newborn boy weighed 7 lbs. 10 oz., and was 19 and a half inches in length. The mother's name is listed as Annette Miranda, according to information given by St. Luke's Public Relations Manager Michelle Bartlome.

St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital had four children born on January 1, 2017. On New Year's Day of 2018, the hospital reported three babies born.

Congratulations to the Miranda family!