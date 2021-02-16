Townsquare Twin Falls Townie Awards 2021

Local businesses have always been an integral part of the fabric of our community, and supporting these businesses has never been more important.

Townsquare Twin Falls is committed to standing with local businesses, and the people who bring them to life and make them special. So we are very proud to introduce our inaugural Townsquare Twin Falls Townie Awards for 2021.

The Townies are our way of honoring some of the local businesses that help define the unique character of the Twin Falls area community.

We know you'll recognize some, and others might be new to you -- but since our community grows and changes constantly, that's the point. We hope you enjoy this eclectic list of some of the people, places and things that we love about Twin Falls.

Please join us in rallying to celebrate and support them during this challenging time, and always.