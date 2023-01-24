Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint

Tragedy Strikes Idaho&#8217;s Finest Burger Joint

Pictures by Bill Colley.

I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet.  When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place.  They’ll share memories of meals there.  Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa.  The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.

The first time I ever visited, I was driving back from a trip to Payette, where I had visited Harmon Killebrew’s grave.  I made the detour to Notus because I had read about the Garage Café when it was featured by a national publication.  The writer thought the burger was possibly the best in America.  It’s what I had for lunch and I was floored.  No wonder people come from far and wide for a bite to eat.  The motif is also spot on.  It honors the building's previous life as a repair garage.

The café also attracts owners of classic and antique cars and hosts shows.

I imagine times were tough during the so-called pandemic.  Now the restaurant faces another challenge.  A chef who was popular with coworkers and diners passed away.  I read the post on the café’s Facebook page and I could tell his friends were all torn up.  It’s another reason I plan to get back soon and show my support for such wonderful people.  I’ll put away a burger and maybe two, as a show of respect.  I wish we could also clone the place right here in the Magic Valley.

