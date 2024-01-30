Some of my coworkers in Twin Falls and Boise are weighing in on good burgers or the best in Idaho. This is subjective. I like burgers with the works and hot fries. Additionally, the surveys conducted generally reflect the foot traffic in areas with high population density, which is why you often see the crown awarded to a restaurant in Boise or Meridian.

I’ve had burgers in those cities and from the panhandle to Idaho Falls to small towns throughout the state. There are several places I would highly recommend, but for my money, the best burger is served at a small shop in a small town off the beaten path. At a place called the Garage Café in Notus, where there are no traffic lights but a place worth the stop. I think it’s the best burger I’ve ever had and I’ve tasted them from Idaho to Maine.

The café is located in an old repair shop, hence the name. You drive south from Caldwell and you can’t miss it on the right. The place is usually packed. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury also says the breakfast is out of this world. He used to drive there from Nampa!

I was driving home from a pilgrimage to Harmon Killebrew’s burial site in Payette and stopped in Notus because I had seen recommendations. It’s worth the drive.

I’ll note I also have had chicken wings in multiple locations. I like to believe I know good wings. I’m a native Western New Yorker, and the name is Chicken Wings and not Buffalo Wings. The best I’ve found in Idaho is a first-place tie. Mahoney’s in Bellevue and Buster’s in Hollister.

You don’t need big cities to provide good food. The best pizza I ever ate in Idaho I found at a small spot in Wallace.

The best omelet comes from the T&T Café in Hansen. Take some road trips. Try your best.

