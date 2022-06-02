It is unofficially summer, and it is time to enjoy the outdoors while the weather allows, on the days that it does. School is out or will be out soon, depending on where you are, and many summer activities will be beginning soon. Coming off of a holiday weekend, staying home this weekend may seem like a nice way to relax and recover, but for many, they want to get out of the house and have a fun time, and there is much to do, not only in Twin Falls but all over southern Idaho. Here are some of the many events taking place across southern Idaho this weekend.

Thursday, June 2 - Rock, Papers, Scissors Tournament

Start the weekend off with a little fun, wackiness, and some rock, paper, and scissors. The annual rock paper scissors tournament is set to take place tonight in downtown Twin Falls at the fountain in the commons area. Activities begin at 5 PM, with the tournament taking place from 6 PM until 8 PM. There will be fun, food, music, prizes, and plenty of shenanigans. It may be a fun time, but the check worth $32,000 going to charity is what matters most. Head out for a good time and a good cause.

Friday, June 3 - Adult Night at Jump Time

It is the first Friday of the month, school is out or about to be and you need to get out and have some time by being a kid again. The first Friday of every month is adult time at Jump Time in Twin Falls. The session is from 9 PM until 11 PM and is $18, but it includes popcorn, a drink, and kid-free time while you jump. For $2 you can upgrade your drink to an alcoholic drink. Beware, jumping as an adult is not as easy as it was as a kid. It is just as fun, but soreness may follow the next day.

Friday, June 3 Through Sunday, June 5 - Western Days

Western Days are back, and it all begins this Friday. Vendors and the beer garden will be open at noon with the opening ceremony at 5 PM. The event will continue all weekend, with bounce houses, food, music, a parade and so much more. If you have never experienced Western Days in Twin Falls, it is a must-go-to event and will be fun for the whole family. The event will continue until Sunday when there will be a car show and more eating to be had. Make sure to click on the link for a full breakdown of the event. Don't miss Western Days this weekend in Twin Falls.

Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4 - Classics on the Grass

For anyone that is a lover of cars, especially classic cars, then this weekend should be a fun one. The 36th annual Classics on the Grass car show is taking place at the Cassia County Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday. There will be raffles and cars, and someone will go home with $500. The weather is expected to be nice, as of now, so what better way to enjoy it than heading to Burley and looking at some of the classic cars in the area. The show will be put on by the Mini-Cassia Auto Collectors.

Saturday, June 4 - Cary Airport Fly-In Breakfast and Raffle

Maybe cars aren't your thing and you are more of a plane person. What goes great with planes? Pancakes and breakfast of course. This Saturday, up in Cary, will be the Cary Airport Fly-In Breakfast and Raffle. The breakfast will be from 7 AM until 10 AM and is $5 per individual or 5 people for $20. For the raffle, they will be raffling off a gun. Bring the whole family and enjoy a delicious pancake breakfast, prizes, and enjoying some planes up close.

Saturday, June 4 - Exercising and Supporting Cuddles and Bears

For those that like to give to the community and also enjoy a good morning workout, why not do both at the same time this weekend. Two Buhl seniors are working on their school project, Cuddles and Bears, to help make stuffed bears and fleece blankets for parents in bereavement, and are holding an event this weekend to raise funds for their cause. For $5 you can participate in Exercising and Supporting Cuddles and Bears in Buhl. The event starts at 9 AM and will be an exercise class led by Annette Busby. If you don't like to exercise or can't but would like to help out Lesly and Nancy, you can donate without participating in the class.

Saturday, June 4 - Crazy Dayz

If you are a fan of westerns and old-school shootouts then this weekend is for you. Between Western Days and Crazy Dayz, you are in for a treat. Crazy Dayz is taking place from 11 AM until 6 PM in downtown Twin Falls and will include food, drinks, sales, a petting zoo, and many more. If that isn't enough to get you out, there will be an old-style shoot-out as well. It should be a fun time for the whole family and one the kids will enjoy as well.

It may not officially be summer, but it sure feels like it this weekend. The weather should be nice, there is a ton going on, and there is no reason to stay inside unless you are still recovering from Memorial Day. Head out to some of the events further away, or stay close to home, either way, there is much to do this weekend. Have a safe weekend and enjoy whatever you decide to do.

