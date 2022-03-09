Spring is approaching eventually, and while it may still seem far away, it will be here before we all know it. The winter has been rough this year. There has been ice, snow, wind, and long days and nights where many were stuck in the house. The days have already piled up and with it, cabin fever began to sink in. Being away from our friends and family so much takes a toll, and there are side effects of not being around other people. Here are some of the side effects that may be from the long winter as well as how to adjust to being back around people.

Cabin Fever Makes People Mean

With so many people being stuck at home this winter, they turned to social media for entertainment and to feel connected with others. The problem was, as time went on, it seemed that responses and comments got more cruel, personal, and at times were downright nasty. Not having to see people in person can often lead to making it easier to say these types of things. Some people will have a decent amount of apologizing to do this spring or at least own up to their words.

Adjusting Driving Habits in the Spring

During the winter it is best to be cautious and slow when driving. While roads may look good, there can be a patch of black ice when you least expect it. It is always better to be safe than sorry. Due to this, when the temperatures go up, so should the speed. I am not saying to speed, but you no longer have to be as cautious as you once were in the winter. The roads are safe, so go the speed limit once again.

Winter Can Cause Permanent Side Effects

One side effect of being locked in your house so long is that you may get cold. This causes people to cuddle and get close to one another, therefore leading to other things. While this side effect may not be here now, by the end of the year, you will be stuck with the repercussions of the winter. Some things will last a lot longer than only the season. Store up on diapers, wipes, and baby clothes now, cause baby is coming.

Time to Lose the Winter Weight

With the roads bad, the cold weather, and tons of sports and movies to watch during the winter, it isn't uncommon to gain a little winter weight. It is tough to make it to the gym, and most of us either couldn't or didn't want to run outside. The holidays help with this as well, but mostly being stuck inside leads to laziness and more eating than it should. Due to this, it is time to lose some of the extra weight we have all gained during the winter season.

Getting Reintroduced to Society is Tough

While hiding behind a computer has led to many arguments and mean outbursts, the other part of being stuck inside is many of us have forgotten how to interact with others. Many of us do not want to interact with others daily anyway, but having been cooped up has made it even tougher. The next time you head out, make sure to be polite, smile, don't flip the bird when driving, and try to find the manners that the winter made us forget.

While the winter tries to decide if it wants to be over or not, start putting in plans and work to get out of that funk and get back to happier, warmer times. Soon the sun will be out, the temperatures will be higher and we all will have to shake off the cabin fever that took over us this year. Welcome back to the happier, brighter days of the year. Get outside, make some friends, lose some weight and enjoy that winter is nearing its end.

