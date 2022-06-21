What would you do? What would you do if you had tickets to a concert that you have wanted to go to for months, but you have nobody to watch your baby? Do you take them with you? Do you pawn them off on a friend? What if there is nobody you know that can help or trust, do you then skip the concert? This is a scenario that many parents have found themselves in and it is a decision that usually has to be made promptly. Miss the concert, take them with you, or hand them off to a stranger? What do you do if found in this predicament?

Who Takes a Baby to a Concert?

This is a question that often gets asked by passing adults and teenagers when they see a couple have a baby at a concert. Some parents have no other options and are forced to take their baby or lose their money on tickets they bought. When you have no options for childcare, taking your child is sometimes the only way. You wait for months to attend a concert you have been wanting to go to, and there is no reason you should miss out because you have a baby. Some babies do well at concerts, while others can't handle the noise, lights, and all the people. It isn't the best idea to have a baby around so many people, especially during COVID times, but sometimes you have no choice.

Skipping a Concert Due to Children

As much as it may be a downer, sometimes the best option is to stay home and take care of your child instead of attending a concert. You can try to sell your tickets via third-party websites or try to scalp them, but you may have to accept the loss of money and know that being a parent was more important. Despite missing the date night and fun time out, there will be more concerts once the little one is older. Another option is trying to find a last-minute babysitter, but this is easier said than done. It will most likely be someone the baby isn't as familiar with such as a coworker or neighbor, but depending on how badly you want to go to the concert, it might be the option you have to take.

This is a situation my wife and I have been in often and my oldest son attended many concerts and did fantastically. We received the dirty looks and comments, but often the people around us would comment they didn't even know he was there because he was well behaved and slept through them. Sound-canceling headphones are a lifesaver in these situations. My youngest attended his first concert recently and did not do as well as my older one had done, but over time he may get used to them. My wife removes herself from our seats and enjoys the concert in the back, away from most spectators until our boys fall asleep. You can agree or disagree with this approach, but parents deserve to have fun too and sometimes there aren't many options but to take your little ones. If you have been in this situation before or see it happening to you in the future, what would you do?

