Twin Falls Arby’s Remodel Done; Buy 1 Get 1 Free Classic Now

The Twin Falls Arby's is celebrating a recent remodel by giving away a free sandwich with purchase of another to customers through December 24, 2020.

They've "Got The Meats," and are in the process of thanking the Magic Valley for its patience while the location at 424 Blue Lakes Boulevard North underwent a remodel. Arby's has made some changes to the interior of its building, and are inviting the public to stop by and feast on a complimentary Classic Roast Beef. The sandwich is part of a buy-one-get-one-free offer.

The business took to social media last week to alert the public that the free sandwich would be offered as part of the post-remodel bash. Normally, the sandwich would cost $3.29. The offer ends at the close of business day on Christmas Eve, which is Thursday.

I spoke to an employee Tuesday morning, who verified the offer was valid. You'll want to mention the offer when ordering from either inside the location, or passing through the drive-thru. The Arby's on Blue Lakes Boulevard is open seven days a week, from 10 A.M. to 9:30 P.M., according to the website.

The Classic Roast Beef is Arby's signature sandwich, and is available in original, double and half-pound sizes. It contains roast beef and Arby's sauce; you can have the zesty, Horsy sauce substituted upon request. The sandwich is served on a sesame seed bun.

So, next time you're driving down Blue Lakes in Twin Falls and pass the Arby's, pull off and take a look at the upgrades, and grab your Classic Roast Beef sandwich on your way out.