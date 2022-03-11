Twin Falls Canal Co. To Start Deliveries Later, Less Share

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls Canal Company will begin water deliveries a little later with reduced shares as the irrigation season begins. The Canal Company announced water deliveries will start off at 5/8 of an inch per share; the typical delivery rate is 3/4 per share in a good water year. Twin Falls Canal Company Manager Jay Barlogi said the Upper Snake River reservoir storage is at 50 percent capacity at this time. The snowpack in the Snake River Basin is at 75 percent of the median. Barlogi said the Canal Company will begin water deliveries several days later than usual to allow more water to fill American Falls Reservoir. According to the Idaho Department of Water Resources, during the most recent Idaho Water Supply meeting data from the Bureau of Reclamation showed the Upper Snake reservoir system is currently at the seventh lowest level it has been in the last 46 years. In addition, some snow monitoring stations recorded new record lows in January and February.

U.S. Bureau of Reclamation U.S. Bureau of Reclamation loading...

