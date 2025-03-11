Some Parts of Idaho Still on the Frontline of Fluoride War

We don’t worry about the commie plot in much of Idaho. In Twin Falls County most water systems don’t contain fluoride, but in many parts of the country, it’s not the case. Especially back east, where fluoride has been added to many municipal water systems since the 1950s. The benefit is fewer cavities for kids.

I’m not including the link because it’s behind a formidable paywall, but I saw a story in the Wall Street Journal about a growing backlash against the use of the chemical. The writer explained ongoing health concerns about fetal and brain development in kids. The evidence isn’t conclusive. The reporter explains there are competing studies about safety.

This isn’t a new concern. It was spoofed in movies as far back as 60 years ago. You can see the clip below from r. Strangelove.



As kids, we split our time between town and the country. One had fluoride, and the other had a well with none added. We did have some cavities using the well water.

The Journal story did say some fluoride occurs naturally in natural water supplies, but not at the level you would see when added to a municipal system.

The argument has been with us since the 1950s, and it looks like it will still be raging at the end of this century.

There was a time when conventional wisdom was that opponents were whacky conspiracy theorists, but we’ve been through so much, most recent COVID lockdowns, that there isn’t a lot of trust left for expert opinions.

