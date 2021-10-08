Twin Falls Canal Company to End Irrigation Season Oct. 15

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Irrigation water delivery will end October 15, as the growing season comes to a close for the Twin Falls Canal Company. The flows will be shut off through the Twin Falls Canal Co. system ending the rough 2021 irrigation season. Drought, dry spring conditions and hot temperatures put a strain on the system this year, according to General Manager Jay Barlogi. The canal company had to initiate cutbacks to water delivery as the fall approached. Barlogi said the cutbacks were choreographed with area farmers to make sure everyone's needs were met throughout the season. Water flow measurements upriver on the Snake River came back lower, requiring the canal company to curtail water deliveries. The cutbacks not only impacted farmers but pressurized irrigation users in the city of Twin Falls as well. Users were asked to conserve water and only water during specific days.

