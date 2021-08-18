Twin Falls Canal Company Will Reduce Flows Thursday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Twin Falls Canal Company will reduce water deliveries to irrigators Thursday morning as river flows have not improved. General Manager Jay Barlogi announced the water provider will reduce water deliveries from 5/8 per share to 1/2 inch per share in order to extend the season.

The Twin Falls Canal Company Board of Directors had been weighing the possibility of a reduction in deliveries ever since a little more than a week ago the U.S. Geological Survey measured Snake River flows near Blackfoot that indicated a drop. The canal company relies mostly on natural water flows and doesn't have a lot of storage to rely on.

Barlogi said in an email to News Radio 96.1 FM and 1310 AM that they didn't see any gains in natural flows in the last week, "Logically, we are at that point in the season where demands will decrease daily and the natural flow in the Snake River will improve daily until they reach an equilibrium." The cooler weather is expected to help some.

Get our free mobile app