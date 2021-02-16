Twin Falls Food Truck Porked Out Is Back This Month

Porked Out is a food truck in Twin Falls that took a little hiatus over December and January to revamp their menu and take a little break. They have made the announcement that they are back at it with some new menu items and the same location.

According to their Facebook event, Porked Out will open back up for their Grand Re-opening on February 23rd starting at 10:30 a.m. and running until 7 p.m. They have added a few new things to their menu including a pulled pork grilled cheese sandwich and a smoked tri tip sandwich. I love me some tri tip.

They are going to be located behind Albertson's like usual from Tuesday through Saturday. They will serve food each day from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

If you have missed the dabbing pig lately this is going to be great news for you! I really enjoy their tacos and their truffle macaroni and cheese. The food truck has a smoker mounted to the truck so you can smell it from a mile away it seems like.

They are also offering you to call your order ahead and that will give your wait time a little less which is nice.

It is so nice to see more food trucks showing up around the area. Porked Out and Creative Cravings can be seen almost daily behind Albertsons, Bullz Eye BBQ can be seen around town. There are also several taco trucks like Dos Hermanos. There is no such thing as too many food options.