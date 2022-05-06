If you talk to anyone in The Magic valley about houses right now you are guaranteed to have the same conversations. If the person is looking to buy a house they either can’t find one or the prices are too high or if the person already owns a home they could sell it for a ridiculous amount of money but wouldn’t be able to buy another house to replace it, which would put them in the same situation as the first conversation group.

Can You Really Buy a Twin Falls House for Under 100 Thousand Dollars?

If you don't want to go the route of living in a tiny home in Southern Idaho, you might be surprised to know that there are a few houses for sale in Twin Falls that don’t come with half a million-dollar price tags and do have some square footage. In fact, there are a few houses in Twin Falls for sale right now for under $100k.

The Only Twin Falls Homes Listed for Under $100k are Mobile and Manufactured

The one thing all the under $100,000 houses have in common is that they are all mobile or manufactured homes. Then, of the 4 available in Twin Falls, 3 of them are in the Lazy J Ranch Park Community on Poleline which is a 55 and older-only community. That leaves just 1 house available in Twin Falls to the general population for under 100 grand.

Cheap Mobile Home For Sale In Twin Falls This single mobile home might not be available much longer though. The listing was updated to ‘pending’ on the Realtor.com website while I was writing this story.

