Twin Falls JCPenney General Manager Receives Founder’s Award

The general manager for the JCPenney location in Twin Falls has received recognition from the company for her work.

General Manager Pat Garcia was one of 80 leaders of the company awarded the JCPenney's Founder's Award for her accomplishments during 2018.

"I’m proud of our talented group of associates at the JCPenney in Twin Falls who earned this special recognition," John Corrigan, Northwest regional vice president for JCPenney said.

The company says the award highlights people for their work done in business, customer and client service, and finances.

“The 2018 Founder’s Awards recipients have played a key role in driving the JCPenney business, embodying our Warrior values of loyalty, passion, service and courage,” Corrigan said.

The JCPenney location in Twin Falls is located at the Magic Valley Mall. Corrigan said he is looking forward to seeing the Twin Falls location succeed again in the coming year.