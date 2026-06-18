A Cassia County man could spend the rest of his life in prison. He was given 30 years last week after a conviction for sexual exploitation of a child. Theodore Prevost sent sexually explicit material of a child. He was sentenced on June 8th. Prevost is 49 years old. The guy originally told police that he started viewing child pornography to track down the source, but then began downloading and sharing the files he viewed.

He Didn't Keep His Behavior a Secret

It wasn’t long before a federal office that works to protect children from abuse and trafficking received a tip about Prevost’s behavior and then alerted Idaho about the suspicious activity.

State Attorney General Raul Labrador had no sympathy. “This individual sought out and distributed child sexual abuse material, admitted it to law enforcement, and then tried to claim that he was actually trying to be a hero. After pleading guilty to his actions, he will spend at least the next nine years in prison,” offered Labrador.

Some Say We Need Greater Penalties

If you’re aware of someone sharing child pornography, alert law enforcement. You could save a child, or many, and put abusers away, where they can’t hurt any kids. Prevost could get out sometime after serving at least nine years. The final 21 years are indeterminate, which means if he behaves himself, he could be released before he’s 80 years old. If you believe the sentence is too lenient, then it's an issue you need to address with state legislators. They could address it next spring and then send it to the Governor for approval.