Twin Falls Library Making New Changes During Pandemic

To me it's pretty amazing that the Twin Falls Public Library has been able to continue operations during this pandemic. With restrictions coming and going and coming back and then changing a little bit, the library has rolled with the punches. In fact, the library has excelled during this pandemic. They have numerous times come up with new ways to entertain kids, make fun and informative videos, and made sure the community gets the books they want. One of the latest change at the library will make it even easier for people to get their library materials.

The Twin Falls Public Library will be offering home delivery of books and other library items. As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Southern Idaho and the city of Twin Falls debates a mask mandate for the community, it seems inevitable that groups of people at the library will become more of an issue. Luckily, the library has already been working with the community to provide social distance options with curb-side pickup and scheduled computer and study table times.

Each week they have been offering fun kids' projects to take home and assemble. They update the details and availability of the project supplies on their Facebook page.

The library also has a great holiday tree set up in their foyer paying homage to our community armed service heroes with the Our Heroes Tree. The community is invited to make a decoration to add to the tree and they'll share the stories of the ornaments each Friday on Facebook.