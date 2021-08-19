School is back in session in Twin Falls and that has brought a bunch of new free activity options to the Twin Falls Public Library.

Parking Lot Cinema Is Back

Friday night, August 20th the Twin Falls Public Library is hosting a parking lot movie. They don't specify the movie on their website, but based on our previous story and a recent Facebook post, it can be assumed that the movie is School of Rock with Jack Black. Parking lot will open at 8:30 with first-come first-parked.

Free Tutoring For Students In Twin Falls

The Twin Falls Library has also teamed up with a learning assistance group to get free tutoring for all students in Twin Falls. By visiting Tutor.com your students and children can get one-on-one help in more than 100 school subjects. You'll need to enter your library card number to get access to the free tutoring. If you don't have a library card, they are available at the library, and you can start the registration process online before you head to the library.

Twin Falls Public Library Events

The Twin Falls Library has numerous events coming up for adults, teens, toddlers, and entire families. Check their website for the calendar and details.

Work At The Twin Falls Public Library

The library is looking for a part-time youth services clerk employee. You must have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered for the job. Get an application online at the library website.

