Twin Falls Man Accused of Abuse Arraigned in District Court

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls investigator was arraigned this week in district court on three counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16 and two counts of child sex abuse of a minor under 16. Randal Towell, age 52, was arraigned Tuesday for the charges filed by the Twin Falls Police Department in December last year.

According to charging documents, the felonies stem from incidents dating back to 2015 and an investigation that began in late November when the victim went to a Twin Falls hospital and reported the abuse. The victim claims Towell abused her on several occasions during a three year period. During one incident the victim used the audio recorder on her phone to document what happened.

At the time of arrest, Towell had worked as an investigator with the Twin Falls Public Defenders Office. Several of the alleged incidents happened at a home in Twin Falls County, where the county sheriff's office would have investigated the incident, however because of a conflict of interest the Twin Falls Police handled he investigation.

Towell has entered not guilty pleas to the charges, a trial date has been scheduled for June of this year.