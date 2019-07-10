Twin Falls Man Accused of Distributing Child Pornography to Agent

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls man is facing federal charges for allegedly distributing child pornography to an undercover agent as part of an investigation by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

The Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced 45-year-old Miles Barclay was arrested by ICAC agents on Tuesday for the alleged crimes and charged in federal court.

Twin Falls Police, Homeland Security Investigators, Region 5 Probation and Parole Office, and the Rupert Police helped in the investigation. The case will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Idaho.