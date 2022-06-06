Jerome Man Facing Exploitation Charges

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A Jerome man is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a minor following his arrest on Friday. According to Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, 24-year-old Hunter Rusnell was booked into the Jerome County Jail on allegations of possession of sexually exploitive material. The Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit, made the arrest following an investigation that involved The Jerome Police Department, Twin Falls Police, Rupert Police, along with Canyon and Jerome county prosecutors. The Attorney General encourages anyone with information on the exploitation of children to call ICAC at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

