Twin Falls Man Sentenced for Drug Crimes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A Twin Falls will spend more than a decade behind bars for drug crimes.

Jeremy Hill, 41, was sentenced Wednesday to 130 months in prison for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis.

Hill was indicted by a federal grand jury a year ago, on March 13, 2018, in Boise and pleaded guilty in December.

According to information from Davis’s office, court records show that Idaho State Police troopers on Feb. 7, 2018 saw Hill driving a Chevrolet Blazer without mud flaps. When troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, Hill tried to outrun police, threw meth out the window, and eventually crashed the Blazer.

After Hill was arrested troopers searched the vehicle and found $2,523 in cash, more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, Davis said.

Following his prison term, Hill will be on five years of supervised release.