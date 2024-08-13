Twin Falls May Still See an In-N-Out

The burger chain isn’t going down without a fight. In-N-Out is appealing a denial of its proposed Twin Falls location. The City Council has been briefed by Planning and Zoning. It’s not that the city wanted to block the application, it was a dispute over a planned drive-through. You see, the planned location was just south of the Perrine Bride on the west side of the street.

Traffic is often already backed up on the southbound bridge. Additionally, it often backs up at the turn lane to a traffic roundabout on Fillmore Street, which would allow access to the restaurant.

To make it clear, the city would be fine with the location, but not a drive-through. The city would be fine with another location with a drive-through, but I see the perspective of In-N-Out. People coming across the bridge would see the sign, and many are passing through town and hungry. It’s a great location from a sales standpoint. None of this would be an issue if there was another bridge, however. A reduction in traffic would probably make the site less attractive.

There are a lot of you who believe the city doesn’t need another burger joint, but people don’t open restaurants without research, and it shows there’s a demand. I’ll also note many opponents of the project don’t believe the government should impose on their property rights. But many of these same people are fine if the government blocks someone else.

I believe a compromise will eventually be reached. You’ll see an In-N-Out but in another location.

