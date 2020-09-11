New Food Truck Coming To Twin Falls; And It Has Hot Dogs

A new food truck is getting ready to open their doors in Twin Falls. According to their Facebook page they have passed all inspections needed to get the doors open and their menu looks pretty great.

The food truck is called Creative Cravings and it has grilled cheese creations, burgers, hot dogs and even some milk shakes. Some of the menu includes a BLT hot dog. I feel like there is really no place to get a good hot dog in the area. And since a BLT has to be one of the most delicious sandwiches on the planet, mixing it with a hot dog just sounds even more amazing.

They also have a Philly cheese steak sandwich that looks delicious and a pizza grilled cheese sandwich that comes with marinara sauce.

Apparently another concoction they have created is the "Barber Burger" and a "Grilled Cheese Burger. The grilled cheese burger has grilled cheese sandwiches for the bun of the burger. Drool. The Barber Burger looks like it has barbecue sauce and blue cheese.

We aren't exactly sure yet when they are opening, I am hoping within the next 30 days. Honestly the sooner the better. It may not be the healthiest food but it definitely looks like some of the best food that I want to get my hands on.