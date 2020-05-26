Twin Falls Pizza Huts Giving Away Free Pizza To 2020 Grads

A recent announcement from Pizza Hut gives those who graduated this year the opportunity to score a free pizza at any location in the United States.

The company made the tantalizing announcement recently on its official Hutlife blog page. The offer is good nationwide, and allows graduates a free, medium pizza, simply by clicking a link and claiming the free voucher. The company is offering 500,000 free pizzas through its Hut Rewards system, which costs nothing to sign up. The offer is good through June 4, 2020, while supplies last.

The Hut Rewards system gives points toward free pizza with every purchase. The free offer allows the graduate to also include one topping, and includes different crust types. The "GradParty" promotion is only available to the individual who graduated, and not to members of his / her family.

Delivery or carryout is included in the graduate offer, in which the student must be over the age of 13. The coupons can be found in the Hut Rewards section titled, "Just For You."

Twin Falls has two Pizza Hut locations. One of the stores can be found at 1733 Addison Avenue East, while the other is located at 1553 Washington Street, #300. Both are open until 11:00 p.m., according to information online.

Pizza Hut also began offering contact-less delivery and pickup several weeks ago due to the Coronavirus. The company also donated 250,000 pizzas and distributed $500,000 to educators earlier in 2020.