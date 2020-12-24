Twin Falls Residents Can Track Santa All Night Long

One of my nieces and nephews favorite things to do is track Santa Claus on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The Norad Santa Tracker is one of if not the best, and you can see exactly where he is in the world.

I am still not sure how Norad has found a way to track Santa because he doesn't like to be seen on his busy night. I am wondering if they snuck up to the North Pole and just added a device to his sleigh.

https://www.noradsanta.org/

This is how you track him in real time, you can even see how many gifts he has delivered. This is one super busy man and he doesn't want to leave anyone out. You can also see a 2D route of Santa's path. My guess is he will be in Twin Falls around 9:30 p.m. tonight so kiddos, you better get to be early because of course, Santa knows when you are sleeping, and he knows when you're awake.

I hope everyone has a very Merry Christmas.