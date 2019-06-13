Twin Falls Shake Out To Reopen; Area Contractor Beginning Rebuild

One of Twin Falls' favorite burger drive-thrus will reopen after an automobile crashed into it nine months ago.

The Shake Out , located at 1186 Kimberly Road, is in the process of being rebuilt. Clearwater Construction of Twin Falls has been working on-site for the past month, and was given the green light by the city to proceed with the reconstruction last week.

"While we do not have a definitive completion date at this time, we are excited to bring this local favorite back to working order so we can all enjoy their amazing milk shakes again," was the response I received from the company today.

Greg Jannetta 6-13-19

On September 2, 2018, 26-year-old Brandon Worring was driving a Subaru Impreza, and wound up crashing the automobile into the front of the building, which ultimately resulted in the business' closure. Worring tragically lost his life in the accident. Two vehicles were involved in the incident that happened just before 3 p.m.

The Shake Out has had a message on its vintage-style street sign thanking the community for its support since the closure. We are thrilled to hear about the update, and want to thank the city, and especially Clearwater Construction, for their willingness and efforts to complete this project.