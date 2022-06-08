The Shake Out in Twin Falls is officially under new ownership. The restaurant has been taken over by a local couple that has been here 20 years and they are excited about some changes, and updating Shake Out classics.

shake out loading...

What's New At The Shake Out

The Shake Out is known for having some amazing milkshakes. I personally love the huckleberry one. They have some really great burgers and fries as well. But the family that took over Shake Out, Cherry and Craig Myhre, have added some other great options. Breakfast is officially on! You can get breakfast every day from 6 am to 10 am, but if you ask nicely they would gladly make you breakfast in the middle of the afternoon as well. They have also added some salads for the summer and hope to include soups and more during the winter hours.

Shake Out loading...

Definitely Check Out Shake Out Sooner Than Later

Cherry said that they have upgraded some equipment that helps them get food out faster than ever. They are averaging 5 to 7 minutes to get food out, which is pretty quick, especially for a small establishment. They are actually timing their team, who is absolutely amazing. The restaurant employees are professional, creative, fun, and hard-working.

Get our free mobile app

Skip The Line And Go Online

Another new feature for Shake Out is the ability to order online. You don't have to sit in the drive-thru, which can get a little crazy. You can now go online and order your food right there and come get it. Technological upgrades are going to make things faster and smoother.

shakeoutedit loading...

The Shake Out Is Part Of Twin Falls's History

The restaurant has been around for a long time. In fact, one of the current managers there, their grandparents actually met for the first time at Shake Out. While another worker's grandparents worked there as their first job. It is nice to see such a staple stay in the community. We want to give a huge shout-out for everything the previous family did for everyone. It has been an honor to work with you and enjoy your food. We are excited for this family to run the restaurant and see what improvements can be made.

It will still be your favorite foods and high quality, it is just going to look a little different and have some add-ons.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.