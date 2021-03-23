Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Acknowledges Slain Colorado Officer

As detectives continue to interview witnesses and investigate a Colorado mass shooting Monday that left 10 people dead including a state police officer, our own Twin Falls Sheriff's Office acknowledged the passing of a fellow law enforcement member.

The shooting at a store in Boulder on Monday that left 10 people deceased included a veteran Colorado police officer named Eric Talley, who was the first to arrive on scene at approximately 2:30 P.M., is still under investigation. Talley, an officer who had been with the department for more than a decade, was a father of seven. The identities of the other nine deceased, as well as the reported gunman, have also been released publicly.

The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office posted to its Facebook page late Monday evening a tribute to the fallen Colorado officer, as well as wishing the families of the dead, the department and the friends of Talley prayers and condolences.

Officer Down... Join us as we offer our heartfelt prayers and condolences for the family and friends of Boulder Police... Posted by Twin Falls Sheriff's Office on Monday, March 22, 2021

A motive for the crime still hasn't been determined as of yet. Detectives continue to speak with the person of interest, who suffered a wound to his leg and was detained shortly after the shootings, according to the most recent update.

"Thank you, to the brave men and women of law enforcement who responded heroically today, as always. #OfficerDown," is how the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office ended its acknowledgement.

